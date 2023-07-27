LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-stop-shop experience is now available at University of Louisville Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
A full-service community pharmacy is now open.
"Not only does this pharmacy increase access to prescriptions, but it ensures Mary & Elizabeth's promise to provide the highest quality of care here in south Louisville," hospital CEO Melisa Adkins said in a news release.
It will allow patients to go home with the medications they need. It also provides a pharmacy for a south Louisville neighborhood that has seen many pharmacies close their doors.
"I used to work at the Rite Aid down the street here at Taylor and Bluegrass, the fact that thing closed recently, it's become kind of a desert, as far as pharmacy retail coverage is concerned in this area, so this opening will help very much in our community," said Adam Crone, director of pharmacy at UofL Health.
Other features include a retail pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy, vaccinations, infusions, sessions for those who want to quit smoking, various health tests and curbside prescription pick-up.
Additionally, the hospital is bringing back baby delivery after 50 years. A comprehensive wound care center is also under construction.
