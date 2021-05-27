LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fund for the Arts has expanded the summer cultural pass program to include residents of southern Indiana.
The pass is now available to residents of Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties.
It's free for anyone up to 21-years-old.
The program provides arts and cultural activities at 51 venues across the region.
"It's an important year as we all recover from the impacts of COVID, as a community, to come to heal from racial justice movements to bring opportunities for our children and families," said Christen Boone, president of the Fund for the Arts.
You can get a pass by going to a participating local library.
Clark County residents can register and track the progress of their Cultural Pass online by clicking here or clicking here.
Floyd County residents can register by clicking here.
Harrison County residents can register by clicking here.
The pass is active from June 1 to Aug. 8.
The program is also available to people in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
