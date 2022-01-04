LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville will now receive funds from the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which is comprised of organizations in southern Indiana.
The money collected in southern Indiana was previously sent to Indianapolis, but now, partnering organizations can have a more local impact, Norton Healthcare announced Tuesday.
"We're excited to be able to work with groups in southern Indiana to keep funds local, funds that benefit the care our community's children need," Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer, said in a news release. "Norton Children's is dedicated to providing excellent care close to home for patients and families in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Perry and Washington counties in Indiana."
According to a news release, funds raised through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals goes to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation, which helps fund the area's only full-service, free-standing pediatric hospital.
Norton Children's Hospital cares for around 24,000 children from southern Indiana each year.
