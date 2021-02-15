LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Zoneton Fire major who died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Battalion Chief Maj. Garry Key, the longest-serving volunteer member of the fire district, died Saturday. Until he fell ill, Key had been serving as acting chief of the Bullitt County fire district after the death of Chief Rob Orkies, who died in December from a battle with COVID-19 and cancer.
Key was hospitalized with the respiratory virus in mid-January and was placed on a ventilator.
In a statement from Zoneton Fire District, acting Chief Kevin Moulton said, "Garry was highly respected by all who knew him and all of us are deeply saddened by his loss. This is a difficult time for the entire department"
Key's life was one of public service. He served nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army, including a tour of Vietnam from 1970-71. He joined Zoneton Fire District in 1984. In 2020, Key retired from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for 10 years as a reserve deputy and later as a court security office.
Key is survived by his wife of 50 years, two siblings, a brother and sister, two children, a son and a daughter, and six grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for the fallen major were announced Monday afternoon.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, at Heady Funeral Home on Preston Highway from 1-8 p.m.
Key's funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 22, at Okolona Christian Church on Faithful Way at noon. A short visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at the church before the funeral. Key will be laid to rest following the funeral at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road. Officials said the start time of Key's burial is dependent on how long the funeral service lasts, along with the duration of the procession on the way to the cemetery.
In a news release, Zoneton fire officials said Key's funeral procession will make a final stop in front of the fire station on its way to the cemetery on Monday. The procession will stop at both the old and new Zoneton fire stations, since Key served at both.
The public is encouraged to line Preston Highway to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes by. Officials estimate the procession to take place between 12:45-1:30 p.m.
Key's funeral service will be live streamed on the Zoneton Fire District website.
