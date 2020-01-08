LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral for University of Kentucky football legend Houston Hogg will be Saturday.
Hogg died Thursday in Owensboro, Kentucky, at age 71. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Deborah (Kelly) Hogg; two brothers, a sister, six children, more than 200 foster children, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hogg received a scholarship to attend UK, majoring in special education. He was a member of the UK football team from 1967 to 1970 and was one of four African American men who helped break the color barrier at UK and the Southeastern Conference. In 2016, a statue was dedicated to the four men near Lexington's Kroger Field.
Hogg returned to UK's campus for the 2019 season opener against Toledo. He served as honorary captain during that game on Houston Hogg Day at Kroger Field.
He retired from AEP Rockport Power Plant, was an avid outdoorsman and served his community in many ways.
“He routinely handed out candy, money when needed, and would load up kids in the back of his truck and took them out to the country to ride his horses,” according to Bibbs Funeral Home.
In 1989, Hogg went back to college and received a bachelor’s degree in Bible from Great Commission Bible College. Houston often hosted Bible study in his home and served as Deacon at Sweeny Street Baptist Church until his death, according to the funeral home.
Visitation will be at Good Shepherd Church in Owensboro from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until services start at noon.
Hogg will be laid to rest in Memorial Gardens in Owensboro.
