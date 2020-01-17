LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funeral was held Friday for one of the teens killed in the car crash in Indiana that followed a police chase.
Brooklyn James, 19, was killed in a crash in Madison on Jan. 9. Her funeral was at Morgan & Nary Funeral Centre in Madison.
Tyler Cooley, 18, also died during the crash. Cooley's visitation was on Friday. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Southwestern Elementary School Gymnasium in Hanover. Visitation will be at the same location from 9 to 11 a.m.
James was a Madison native who attended Madison Consolidated High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball and singing in the choir. She had worked for Taco Bell, Royer Corp and NVIC in North Vernon and was set to begin work at Madison Precision Products.
Survivors include her parents, a brother, a niece, maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents. maternal great-grandparents and a paternal great-grandmother.
Cooley was a Hanover native and a senior at Southwestern High School, where he ran track, cross country and played basketball. He also was a 10-year member of 4-H and enjoyed showing sheep.
His survivors include his parents, a brother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and maternal great-grandparents.
