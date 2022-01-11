LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community paid tribute Tuesday morning to a civil rights and civic giant of the commonwealth.
Family, longtime friends and political leaders all gathered at St. Stephen Church for the funeral services of former Kentucky State Rep. Darryl Owens.
"Many will not recall that when Darryl was president of the NAACP, he was principally responsible for the legislation that desegregated Louisville and Jefferson County Schools," said Raoul Cunningham, current president of the NAACP in Louisville.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called Owens "a warrior, a trailblazer and a true American patriot."
Owens graduated Central High School, served in the U.S. Army and went on to law school at Howard University. He made a life of breaking down barriers in Kentucky, becoming the first black assistant attorney general. He was also the first black man to serve on Jefferson County's fiscal court, in addition to being a former president of the NAACP.
He went on to serve in the legislature from 2005-18, chairing the Judiciary Committee and championing laws that helped ex-felons get jobs and regain their right to vote.
"He was going to be there with you in the good times and the bad times," said Deborah Owens, Darryl Owens' daughter. "And you know he wanted you to be OK, whether you were a friend or a one-time felon who needed a second chance. He wanted you to be OK."
Beshear ordered all flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of Owens.
He died last week at the age of 84.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.