LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two-day, outdoor Funk Fest music festival will bring thousands of people to downtown Louisville this weekend to see some of the biggest names in R&B.
Jeezy, Fantasia, Jagged Edge and Ginuwine will headline a concert this summer at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday, the fifth time the festival has come to Louisville. The Funk Fest Facebook page calls the event the "ultimate Old School R&B/Hip Hop outdoor music experience!"
Leo Bennett, president and founder of Funk Fest, said both days include a star-studded lineup.
"We have a lot of relationships with some of these guys," Bennett said. "We've been playing them for over 20 years."
Bennett said the setup at Waterfront Park — which was under construction Tuesday afternoon — can hold up to 25,000 people per day, a number they're hoping to reach Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from a $40 day pass to an $80 two-day pass to a $600 two-day VIP pass. To get yours online, click here. Hard copy tickets can also be purchased at Better Day Records locations in Louisville.
