LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fusaichi Pegasus, who won the 126th Kentucky Derby in 2000, died Tuesday at the age of 26.
Bloodhorse reported the horse was euthanized because of weakness due to old age.
Fusaichi Pegasus was sold as a yearling for $4 million, which remains the highest price ever for a horse that ran in the Derby.
When he won the Kentucky Derby, he broke a 21-year drought for favorites in the race, the first since Spectacular Bid in 1979 when he won at Churchill Downs. Fusaichi Pegasus finished a distant second in the Preakness Stakes to Red Bullet and didn't race in the Belmont Stakes.
Forever a Champion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EpjK6cfvK0— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 24, 2023
When he sold for stud, multiple outlets reported it to be more than $60 million.
Fusaichi Pegasus' pedigree included Northern Dancer and Triple Crown-winner Count Fleet. Some of his sires included Roman Ruler, Champ Pegasus and Bandini.
