MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing Company announced it will expand into Bullitt County with a second taproom and brewery.
The original location opened off Frankfort Avenue in the Clifton neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team intentionally planned to open right before what would have been the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
“We’re named after the 1930 Triple Crown winner Gallant Fox,” co-owner Roger Huff said. “So being named after a Derby horse and a Triple Crown winner, we wanted to have that connection to Kentucky and the Derby.”
Gallant Fox — the brewery, not the horse — started with only to-go orders during the shutdown. Now, they’ve slowly been able to open up patio seating and some tables inside. The brewery has 10 of its own beers on tap, 10 guest taps featuring other Kentucky beers and more than 150 Kentucky bourbons, along with wine and cocktails. Huff attributes the brewery’s success to the neighborhood and community support.
“Kentucky has wonderful beer," he said. "And Kentucky has embraced tourism around beer and bourbon and wine. It’s really brought in a lot of money into the city and the state, and that’s allowed small brands like ours to really find a foothold in our neighborhood communities."
Both of the owners are Kentucky natives and started brewing their own beers at home as a hobby. Gallant Fox was created out of necessity, as they outgrew their garages. Now, the company is steadily growing, and the owners decided it was the right time to expand.
“We’re super excited, and we can’t wait to get the project started," Huff said. "We’ll be Bullitt County’s first ever craft brewery."
After participating in an event in Mt. Washington and showcasing their brews, Huff said they realized it would be a good location to expand with a growing community. Mt. Washington Mayor Barry Armstrong said in a news release that the city had been working to attract a craft brewery to its downtown for more than two years.
Gallant Fox and the city worked together to secure the building at the corner of North Bardstown Road and West Avenue. Architects are working on the designs now, but a rendering was released of what the exterior could look like. The nearly 5,000-square-foot building will allow space for 100 guests in the taproom and 60 in the beer garden. The current facility only has room for three-and-a-half barrels, but the new location will have enough space for 10.
“Our capacity to produce beer will go up, and we’re going to have a small kitchen," Huff said. "So we’ll be expanding our food offering in that location as well."
The owners said they’re excited to be part of Kentucky’s growing craft brew scene, and they’re encouraged to see the commonwealth’s support of the industry as a whole.
“The more beer, craft beer, distilled spirits, wineries — they have some great wineries out in Mt. Washington and Bullitt County — so the more people are coming for what we call alcohol tourism, it’s better for us,” Huff said.
The new brewery at 155 N. Bardstown Road should be ready for its grand opening by late summer or early fall.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.