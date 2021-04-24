LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Gallopalooza horse that was stolen during the protests in Louisville last year has returned to its original location in downtown Louisville.
The Autism Awareness horse statue was unveiled near Vincenzo's Saturday, at the corner of West Market and Fifth streets.
Thanks to community members, including FEAT Louisville, the artist and the owner of Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant, the horse was restored after being found near a dumpster in 2020.
The horse, which was purchased by the restaurant, features red, yellow and blue puzzle pieces to raise awareness of autism.
Shellie May, the executive director of FEAT, says its important for Louisville to have this symbolic horse.
"There are unique individuals out there and the inclusion and acceptance is so important and that's what our message has been for the last 12-plus months, right?" she said. "So that's why it is so important for us to have this symbolic horse here."
April is Autism Awareness Month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.