LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames shot into the sky Monday in Fleming County, Kentucky, after an explosion.
Crews said a gas pipeline exploded, but it's not known what sparked the blast. No one was hurt.
"We heard a loud rumble. It reminded us of an earthquake in the 1980s we once had," said Tommy Lambert, who lives near the site of the explosion. "I've lived here for almost 60 years. and I knew immediately it was a pipeline explosion."
Lambert said he recently got a letter from a gas company notifying him of upcoming work on the pipeline. Firefighters confirmed that work had been happening.
