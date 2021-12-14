LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is building two new elementary school buildings.
After getting feedback from the public, the board voted 6-0 Tuesday evening to rebuild and expand two existing buildings.
Wilson Elementary and Jonathan Jennings Elementary will be torn down and rebuilt. The buildings will be larger, which will provide the space to allow Pleasant Ridge and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools to merge to the two new buildings.
GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said class sizes would not increase, because there would be the same teacher to student ratio.
School officials have said the project will not increase taxes in Clark County, keeping it at $1.10 — which Laughner said is on par with Indiana's state average.
