LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will transition to eLearning Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week because of a high number of staff absences and quarantines, the district announced in a letter to families Tuesday.
“We realize this is an inconvenience to many and this decision was not made lightly,” the letter obtained by WDRB News says. “... We will re-evaluate the situation as the week progresses. Please continue to check your emails for the latest updates.”
GCCS joins other school systems, including Jefferson County Public Schools, that have moved to remote learning recently amid the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. GCCS students will have three days to complete eLearning assignments, and teachers will be available online from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and checking messages intermittently until 2:30 p.m. during eLearning, the letter says.
GCCS has canceled all elementary extracurricular activities for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but middle and high school events can still occur, according to the letter.
A multi-meal pack will be available at all school locations from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, the letter says.
This story may be updated.
