LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school.
GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision.
Central High School's Vision resource center is the only public high school vision resource center in the state. The center teaches skills to students who have difficulty seeing by having them practice on household items in a controlled environment.
"In here is the only time of these students have to learn these valuable independent living skills that they are going to use after high school to live on their own," Brian Leonard, an instructor at Central High School, explained.
The donation also included a stackable washer and dryer so students can also learn to do their own laundry in a safe environment.
