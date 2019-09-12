LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief of the Georgetown Police Department, as well as one of his sergeants, has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of misconduct.
Everett Pullen, president of the city council in Georgetown, Indiana, says Chief Denny Kunkel and Sgt. Charlie Morgan were put on leave Wednesday night. As a result of that decision, Pullen said the locks have been changed at the police department.
He added that the badges were taken, but weapons were not.
Pullen would not comment on the nature of the allegations or when the investigation began.
The move leaves only two officers on duty at the Georgetown Police Department.
