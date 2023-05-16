LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Blues festival is returning to Schnitzelburg in June.
Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival is being held for the 13th time on June 2 and 3 at the corner of Burnett Avenue and Hickory Street. Kentuckiana Blues Society and Check's Cafe are hosting the free event.
The street festival will have an outdoor stage with four blues acts on Friday, followed by six performances on Saturday. Proceeds will be donated to The Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED).
