LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online sales for Girl Scout cookies begin Saturday.
Girls are busy setting up their digital cookie websites for online orders. Orders will be available for shipping beginning Feb. 27 here.
This year, a new cookie, called Raspberry Rally, is available exclusively online.
In-person cookie booths will begin March 24.
Cookie sales help fund a variety of experiences for Girl Scouts, from summer camp to troop travel and service projects.
