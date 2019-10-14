LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As negotiations to end a strike that started nearly a month ago continue, General Motors workers are taking their cause to dealerships.
Monday marked the start of week five for the strike. Workers now plan to shift their focus from picketing in front of plants to actual dealerships.
Negotiations continued over the weekend with GM making an offer to the United Auto Workers that includes an increase in wages and improved health care benefits.
The UAW countered that offer, and GM officials said it is under review.
So far, the strike has cost GM more than $1 billion.
Related Stories:
- UAW counters GM's offer in hopes of a deal
- Union boosts strike pay for GM workers as talks continue
- UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.