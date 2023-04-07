LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who live in a home in south Louisville that had a massive tree split the house in half during Wednesday's storms were minutes away from walking through the front door before the tree fell.
On top of that, the owner and his bride-to-be are days away from their wedding day.
Michala Riggle was sick on Tuesday, and left work early. So she decided to stay later than normal at work on Wednesday, to make up for the day before.
Riggle's fiancé was stuck in traffic on the Watterson expressway.
Before even saying their vows, the couple is being tested.
"I was gonna move in 22 days when we get married, but I don't think anyone's doing that now," Riggle said.
The tree crushed what was once living room space and bedrooms, and left their front porch destroyed. Only the kitchen is still standing.
Riggle's fiancé owns the home, and she was set to move in after their wedding.
“It was so obvious God was looking out for us, protecting us," Riggle said. "We should have been in the house and He used things we complained about earlier this week, sickness and traffic, to save our lives.”
Riggle was the first to arrive to the house. Security camera video from a neighbor across the street shows the tree fall, and Riggle walk up about 10 minutes later.
"I had to look at the address like five times to be like, is that really our house?" Riggle said.
If the thought of cleaning up the mess while planning the final details of their wedding was not enough, the couple's wedding rings, hand-picked while on a trip to Israel, were stuck inside.
However, Riggle's father has a background in construction and assessed the structural integrity of the home. Through FaceTime, Riggle guided him through the home to retrieve their rings and other valuables.
While the situation may seem as dark as the sky during Wednesday's storms, Riggle said the couple's faith has led them through the mess.
"I didn't want this to happen, but God's got us," Riggle said. "God has love for us even through the midst of trials and temptations and stuff way worse than trees falling through houses."
The couple plans to take wood from the home and part of the tree to build a cross to stand behind them as they marry.
"The sign of the cross is the sign of hope even in the midst of destruction and devastation, and that’s what’s happening here. So it would be perfect to use this sign of devastation to point to our ultimate hope in Jesus on that day too," Riggle said.
As for what happens after the wedding, those details are still being finalized.
"We've already been calling it our home and it still is, it just has an unwelcomed guest right now living in it," Riggle joked.
While the couple waits for word from their insurance company, they plan to move in with Riggle's parents.
"Hopefully the insurance comes through quickly on the temporary housing," she said.
The couple now looks forward to building the foundation of their new life, and hopefully a new home, very soon.
"We're just taking it a day at a time," Riggle said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.