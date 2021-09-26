LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gold Star families were honored during a ceremony held on Sunday in Frankfort.
Sunday marks Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day. It honors mothers, fathers and families of military service members that died while serving in a time of conflict.
The final Sunday in September is set aside as National Gold Star Family Day - a day we honor our brave military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and in defense of our great country. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9dYtR89tDL— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 26, 2021
The commemoration was held at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, who is the founder of Gold Star Families memorials, spoke at the event, along with Gov. Andy Beshear.
"Let us as a commonwealth work every day to try to be worthy of these Gold Star families," Beshear said in a tweet. "Let's commit ourselves to the spirit of generosity, fellowship, sacrifice and service that they've shown."
The event included a wreath laying and flower ceremony in remembrance of those who died in the line of service.
