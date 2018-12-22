LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old Louisville man.
Police say Morris Ingram was last seen Saturday around 11:45 a.m. near 9902 Lakewood Drive. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.
His caretaker told police he is driving a gray, "older model 'box' van," with license plate 093-VYX. One of the back doors has a dent in it.
According to police, Ingram has properties in the Valley Downs area, and could be there. Ingram also has dementia.
Call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or 911 if you see Ingram or have any other information.
This story will be updated.
