LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atherton High School has a new mascot.
According to a letter from Principal Stephanie Fluhr, dated Sept. 28, the school has decided to change its mascot from the Rebels to the Ravens.
Fluhr says the announcement comes after a unanimous vote by Atherton's Site-Based Decision Making Council.
"The new mascot gives us an opportunity to fulfill our school's motto, 'What you do makes a difference,' by ensuring that our imagery is inclusive and meaningful to our current and future students," Fluhr wrote. "I am thankful for the work completed by the mascot committee and SBDM. Over the past year, they have conducted numerous polls and focus groups and analyzed the results in order to ensure that all voices in the school community were heard.
"The new mascot was a clear choice among students and staff and represents a new era for the symbolism of Atherton," she added.
Fluhr says a contest will be held for students to design the new mascot.
"It's a great day to be a Raven," she said.
The announcement comes after Jefferson County Public Schools asked all of its site-based decision making councils to review respective mascots by the end of Oct. 2020.
