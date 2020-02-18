FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bipartisan slew of Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday voiced support of the passage of legislation that would restrict the price of insulin.
House Bill 12, which passed a committee hearing last week, would restrict the price of insulin to $100 per month per person.
The cost of insulin has shot up more than 500% over the last decade, according to the American Diabetes Association. Those with diabetes say they sometimes have to ration the drug, endangering their health.
"We're working on the cost, we're working on awareness and we're working on trying to make people's lives better," said Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Russell).
The bill applies only to people with health insurance, excluding those with Medicaid and state employee plans.
"I truly believe that access to insulin is a human right, and no Kentuckian should be without the life saving drug that they need not only to live but to have a good quality of life," said Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green), whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2006.
Governor Andy Beshear said on Tuesday that he supports the measure and does not believe it should effect insurance premiums.
"I believe the amount profit that is currently being made off pharmaceuticals is disgusting and i believe it puts corporations ahead of our people," Beshear said.
The bill has 71 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives and could be heard and voted on in the house as early as Wednesday.
