FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday, warning the Bluegrass State that it's already on pace to surpass the record-high number of weekly virus cases, set last week.
The commonwealth's positive rate now sits at 5.97%, the governor's office said, and more than 913 patients are currently hospitalized. However, hospitals in Louisville are so far not seeing the same spike in intensive care units.
“If you’re in a red county, anything you don’t need to do, don’t. Stay home as much as possible,” Beshear said. “Schools shouldn’t be the only ones that are taking these steps. When you coordinate these two responses, the schools and the community together, we can get the best result.”
Beshear also used Tuesday's news conference to urge Kentucky's political candidates to lean toward virtual campaigning when possible amid a surging coronavirus outbreak and follow strict guidelines if opting for in-person events. With Election Day a week away, the Democratic governor was asked about campaigning in the counties placed in the category of having the highest COVID-19 incidence rates.
While elections are important, so is public health, he said.
“If there are ways to do it virtually — and I believe all candidates are trying their best to reach people virtually — that’s optimal," Beshear said of last-week campaigning. “If it’s going to be in-person, I hope that the very strictest guidelines are followed. And if people can separate out and do multiple events with smaller groups of people, that’s better, too.”
Many Kentuckians have already cast absentee ballots or voted in-person early — accommodations made to avoid large Election Day crowds because of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.