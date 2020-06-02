LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he would not jump to conclusions about the video of David McAtee released on Tuesday by Louisville police.
Beshear would not say whether the video has changed his perspective on the night McAtee was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Louisville police and the National Guard.
LMPD said the video appears to show that McAtee fired a gun before police and troops returned fire.
Beshear said it is difficult to determine the sequence of events without audio, and said individuals should examine the video "frame-by-frame."
“People can see with their own eyes and make determinations with their own eyes,” Beshear told reporters at a Capitol briefing. “It is only one piece of a much larger – and what will be an ongoing – investigation.”
Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, who is overseeing the Kentucky State Police investigation, revealed LMPD and National Guard troops fired eighteen times, but that McAtee was killed by a single gunshot to the chest.
Brown said it is not clear yet who fired the shot.
“Tests on bullet fragments have to be conducted at the Kentucky State Police crime lab to see if we can determine exactly which type of bullet he was struck by,” said Brown.
Brown said the investigation turned up seven weapons on the scene; six handguns and a shotgun.
He said investigators are now trying to find out which, if any, had been fired that night.
“We clearly believe at least one of them was discharged, and will try to match up those weapons with any of the shell casings that were found in the vicinity,” Brown said.
He said the FBI has also gotten involved in the investigation.
“Our goal is to get all of the facts, get them quickly, and be able to present as much as possible a clearer determination of what happened,” said Brown.
That goal was echoed by Beshear.
“Good, bad, ugly, our commitment is to the truth,” he said.
In the wake of the McAtee shooting, Beshear said he has reduced the number of National Guard troops on duty in Louisville.
“That was a recommendation by the Guard itself,” said Beshear. “I know that there is real sensitivity right now with the Guard.”
Beshear would only say that a "sufficient number" of troops are still on duty.
He again called the lack of LMPD body camera video unacceptable.
When WDRB News asked Beshear if he will now require Kentucky State Police to wear body cameras, he said he would look at doing that, but in the past it has been cost prohibitive.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.