LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear postponed his scheduled Tuesday in-person news conferences in Frankfort after he and the First Lady "began not feeling well," according to a news release.
However, Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
"The Governor and his family have tested negative for COVID," said Crystal Staley, Beshear's communications director, in a statement. "After feeling ill earlier in the day, the Governor took the appropriate steps to protect those around him. He is feeling better, but will provide tonight's update via video and not a press conference. The Governor’s next live update will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Thank you."
Beshear was originally scheduled to attend a 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony for three projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties. It was set to feature Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Dajcor Aluminum Chief Executive Officer Mike Kilby, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Impact Outdoor Adventures Director of the Board Ray Rice.
But just after 12:30 p.m., Beshear's office sent out an update saying it would be postponed "out of an abundance of caution."
