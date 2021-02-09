LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a high-tech indoor Kentucky farm is transforming the way we feed the world.
The governor toured AppHarvest's flagship farm in Morehead for the first time Tuesday.
The greenhouse company mixes agriculture and technology to grow produce inside one of the largest single-story buildings in the world. Beshear said it creates good-paying jobs while providing fresh and sustainable produce to the country.
"From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, experts with an eye on the future are watching what's happening right here," Beshear said. "As it comes to agri-tech, at least in part, Kentucky and eastern Kentucky are the center of the universe."
The company recently shipped its first batch of tomatoes to national grocery store chains and debuted on the stock exchange last week.
