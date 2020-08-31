LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging people not to disregard the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
In his semi-daily briefing from Frankfort, Beshear said people should refrain from any groups of 10 or more, and he specifically mentioned Saturday's Kentucky Derby, which won't have fans in the stands but will certainly spark parties at homes across the commonwealth.
"It's just one Labor Day that we're asking this for," he said. "Let's please try do this one a little differently and a little safer."
Beshear reported 381 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, but he noted numbers on Mondays are always lower because some labs aren't working on Sundays. Thirty three of those new cases are in people under the age of 18, Beshear said.
"Our kids are doing more things. They're not just at home anymore," Beshear said, though he is encouraged that those numbers also mean those young people are getting tested at a higher rate.
That puts Kentucky with 48,396 total coronavirus cases. There are also three new deaths, putting the commonwealth at 933 total. The positive rate is 4.2%.
Beshear also said he "believes" in-person instruction at schools will resume on Sept. 28.
When asked if he's concerned about a week-long record for cases recently in relation to the precautions currently in place, Beshear said while the numbers aren't encouraging, the positive rate has fallen, which is a sign of a good trend.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 94,196.
The Indiana State Health Department said fivemore people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,077. To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
As of Monday, the Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 5.4%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 6.7%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,758 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,078.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.