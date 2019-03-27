LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark school safety bill in Kentucky has been signed into law, but lawmakers must still determine how to pay for it.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin called Wednesday a sobering day, but also a day of celebration, as he ceremonially signed Senate Bill 1, the school safety bill.
Looking on were the parents of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, the two students killed in the Marshall County High School shooting just over year ago.
The bill was passed in response to that shooting. It calls for tightening the physical structures of schools, but also adding more school resource officers and mental health counselors.
The challenge during next year's budget session will be finding several millions dollars to pay for it, but both Bevin and state lawmakers say it will be done.
"Oh my goodness, yes," Bevin said. "I mean, if there is anything -- this is the role of government, is to take care of our citizens. And who more than our children, and who more than those who walk in and out of our public schools every day? Not just the kids themselves, but the teachers, the administrators – the sense of confidence that those parents have when they drop their kids off. Of course we will."
Bevin also signed a bill requiring the national motto, "In God We Trust," to be displayed in public schools.
That was in honor of Cope, who took a photo of the motto for a school project right before he was killed.
