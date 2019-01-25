FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is filing for re-election with a new running mate.
Bevin announced Friday that he will run for governor in 2019 with State Senator Ralph Alvarado, who is a medical doctor from Winchester, Kentucky. Many remember he was chosen to speak at the Republican National Convention by the Trump campaign.
"This is a man whose parents came here as immigrants -- a man whose story is a remarkable one. It is the American dream. A man who represents the greatness of America, the greatness of Kentucky, the greatness of opportunity," Bevin said.
Alvarado said he's ready for the challenge. "I'm honored and humbled to be here today. I'm humbled that Governor Bevin has even considered me and has asked me to be his running mate to carry on, I think, the accomplishments that we've done in the past three years in this state."
Bevin said he and Alvarado have a mutual respect. "This is something that for a variety of reasons both of us, as individuals and collectively, have ideas of what the future looks like and things that each of us wants to do. What I want to see politically is that this continuation that I just talked about happens -- that we continue to move forward."
When asked why he did not choose to keep Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton on the ticket, Bevin said "because I chose to run with Ralph Alvarado." Bevin said Hampton has been outstanding, but he’s choosing not to run with her again for "a variety of reasons." He says they will both be moving in a different direction going forward.
Minutes after the announcement, Bevin and Alvarado made it official, filing out the paperwork with the Secretary of State's office.
Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear has already announced his campaign for governor, along with House leader Rocky Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Former state auditor Adam Edelen is also running.
The deadline for candidates to file for the May primaries is January 29.
