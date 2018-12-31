LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those in support of marijuana in Indiana will not be getting any help from governor anytime soon.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's opposed to legalizing medical or recreational marijuana. He said he's not willing to consider it because it's still illegal at the federal level.
Holcomb signed a bill in March legalizing the sale of cannabidiol because it doesn't get users high. He believes marijuana is a gateway drug and could lead to more dangerous narcotics.
