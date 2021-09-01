LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that will allow schools that "consistently" impose mask requirements to not quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms.
In a news release, the governor's office said the executive order will expire Sept. 30, 2021. Those schools with the mask requirements do, however, have to continue to contact trace by information the local health department — as well as parents, teachers and staff — of those who were a close contact.
The order also covers the following issues, per the governor's office:
- Health care systems will use evidence-based decisions to monitor patient capacity and staffing levels to assess whether non-emergent procedures should be delayed or reprioritized;
- Hospitals must report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.
- Extending prior authorizations for non-emergent procedures that are postponed due to capacity or staffing issues because of COVID-19;
- Directing insurers to enable hospitals to expedite the process of transporting patients out of hospital care to the next appropriate setting.
