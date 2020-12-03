LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of a Black militia that demonstrated in Louisville during last summer's social unrest has been arrested on a federal charge.
John Johnson, commonly referred to as "Grandmaster Jay," heads up the NFAC, the "Not F***ing Around Coalition."
Johnson is charged with "assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees," according to court documents. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
A probable cause affidavit states that on Sept. 4, the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby, Johnson pointed a rifle at Louisville Metro Police Department officers, as well as federal officers.
The alleged incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. as officers were conducting surveillance over demonstrators at Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville. At that time, an LMPD radio transmission went out notifying officers that a group of "six to eight heavily armed individuals" were parked on Armory Place, near a parking garage.
According to court documents, two federal officers and three LMPD officers went to the top of the nearby Jefferson County Grand Jury Building to watch the group. When they got there and leaned over the roof, three of them were blinded by a flashlight, the affidavit claims.
Investigators say that flashlight was on the end of a rifle that Johnson was pointing at them.
All of the officers identified the suspect as Grandmaster Jay, according to court documents.
"All officers advised they were concerned Johnson might intentionally, or even accidentally, discharge a round at them," the probable cause affidavit states. "All officers recognized that the distance between themselves and Johnson was well within the effective range of the AR platform style rifle."
Two of the officers were wearing soft body armor, but were "aware that soft body armor would not stop a rifle round," the affidavit states.
Jessie Halladay, a spokeswoman for LMPD, met with Johnson and another member of the group about 30 seconds after the incident and later identified Johnson from surveillance video, according to the documents.
According to the Oldham County Detention Center, Johnson was booked on Thursday, Dec. 3, just before 1 p.m.
Roughly 200 members of the NFAC were in Louisville on Derby Day during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police during a march raid at her apartment.
