LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leader of the Black militia group known as the NFAC pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment at his arraignment Monday in Louisville.
John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, has already pleaded not guilty to five federal counts of wanton endangerment in December 2020.
He was arrested for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers and federal officers on Sept. 4, the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
Two federal officers and three LMPD officers were at the top of the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building watching a group of armed to watch the group but were blinded by a flashlight when they leaned over the roof, the affidavit claims.
Prosecutors said the flashlight was attached to the barrel of a rifle Johnson was pointing at the officers.
According to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office, the new indictment includes four additional victims, who are local law enforcement and weren't included in the federal indictment.
Johnson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, if convicted on the state charges.
