LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An northern Indiana woman has been charged with a gruesome murder and is accused of asking her children to help.
Police in Laporte, Indiana said Thessalonica Allen, 34, shot her husband, Randy, inside their apartment on July 27. Investigators said she then used an ax to cut off his legs. Allen reportedly had her children help put him into a bag and clean up the crime scene.
According to investigators, Allen had plans to put him in his car and set it on fire. Court documents say she then put Randy's body in her daughter's closet.
"This is killing me, it's killing me. We don't have that kind of stuff in our family. We love each other. We're close. This girl was...," said Randy Allen's mother, Theresa Tyler.
When police searched the apartment, they said a handwritten to-do list was found that described how the wife was planning to kill her husband.
Allen told police that she shot her husband because he was choking her.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.