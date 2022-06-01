LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "beloved" mail carrier in Grayson County was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.
Grayson County deputies responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road, near Hooper Lane.
Police believe mail carrier Javier Rodarte was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on Beaver Dam Road when the Jeep went off the right shoulder of the roadway.
Police said Rodarte, 62, then overcorrected, causing the Jeep to cross the center line and to go off the road on the eastbound side. The Jeep then went airborne before hitting a tree.
Rodarte, who police believe was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.
