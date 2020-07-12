LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff announced Sunday that he and his family members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said he believes his family contracted the respiratory virus while traveling in an RV to Wyoming and Montana in late June.
He said while his family social distanced while on vacation, they did not always wear masks and he is now "paying the price."
Chaffins said he has lost his sense of taste and smell, has had severe headaches, a fever and has experienced nauseousness and the inability to sleep, in addition to other symptoms. He said his symptoms have intensified each day since he was diagnosed with the virus.
"I have had the flu, chicken pox, measles, broken neck, and had total knee replacement. If you were to combine the painful effects of all those into one, it would not touch the hell I experienced the past six days with this coronavirus," Chaffins said. "There is no comparison."
Chaffins urged the public to wear as a mask "because it's the right thing to do."
"Not because I am the sheriff, not because the governor said so, and not because the business tells you to. I want you to wear a mask because I do not want anyone to have to go through what I went through," he said.
"One thing that is worse than battling the virus is battling the heaviness of the burden that we could have infected someone else."
