CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Grayson County shot and killed a man they say charged at them with knives.
Kentucky State Police say two Grayson County Sheriff's Deputies went to a home on North Main Street in Caneyville about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. They were looking for a Briant Abbott, 34, who was wanted for a probation violation.
In a release, KSP says the deputies made contact with Abbott, who was in the home armed with two knives. Officers say they made repeated demands for him to drop the knives, but Abbott charged toward the deputies. One of the deputies fired his weapon and hit Abbott three times. He died at the scene.
The deputies weren't hurt and have been put on administrative leave. KSP is handling the investigation.
