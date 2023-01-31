SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Hollywood stars are shining in Kentucky, and one small town has a front-row seat for a movie being directed by Ethan Hawke.
It's not often you get to see Hollywood elite walking down the streets of a small town in Kentucky.
Tuesday morning, downtown Shelbyville was transformed into a movie set, with Main Street being lined with trailers for an upcoming biopic directed by Ethan Hawke.
"I just think it's so great for downtown," said Darlene Snow, executive director for Shelby Main Street
It may be one of the biggest things to hit the area in a long time.
"I recently just found out who all was going to be in the movie, so that was a bonus," Snow said.
The movie is called "Wildcat." It delves into the life of American novelist Flannery O'Connor, who will be played by Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke.
"It'll be fun to be able to see our Sixth Street and, of course, our old courthouse in some of the scenes and to see how they work their movie magic to transform it into the 1950s," Snow said.
The movie also includes actors Laura Linney and Steve Zahn.
"I just really want to meet Maya (Hawke)," said Jenna Elam. "Ever since I watched 'Stranger Things,' meeting Maya was kind of like my dream."
Shelbyville Police blocked part of Main Street for the shoot on Tuesday, but there was plenty of foot traffic and star-struck fans who got to meet Ethan Hawke.
"He's just been wonderful," said Dan Ison, County Judge Executive. "The staff has met him, he has had pictures with them."
From the courthouse to the local coffee shop, the actors and crew made themselves right at home.
"I met Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn, and of course, we saw Maya Hawke on the street," said Tom Waggener, co-owner, Sixth and Main Coffeehouse.
The Shelbyville location was a one-day shoot, but it has been in the works since last year.
Shelbyville Police Chief Bruce Gentry said the department was contacted several months ago, and that officers worked overtime on the set. But the movie crew is picking up the tab.
"They are because they wanted the enhanced security up there to close down Main Street and be able to operate freely downtown," Chief Gentry said.
After wrapping up in Shelby County, crews are scheduled to shoot in Frankfort on Wednesday and Thursday. The crew has also been spotted filming in Old Louisville, with Maya and Ethan Hawke, as well as Linney, being spotted around the city over the past few weeks.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.