LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot.
The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney.
The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends Ethan, Maya and Laura stopped by to catch a show today!"
Since early December, Hawke has been spotted in Old Louisville and at Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue.
He's in town filming a movie called "Wildcat," which stars his daughter, Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola and Vincent D'Onofrio," according to a post on the actor's social media.
The Texas native is best known for films like "Training Day," "Boyhood," "The Black Phone" and "Dead Poet's Society."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.