LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other local and state officials attended a groundbreaking Monday for Flavorman, a local beverage development company that designs specialized beverages.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Shalanna Taylor, legislative aide to Metro Council President David James, attended Monday's ceremony with Fischer.
Flavorman's expansion behind Moonshine University at 809 S. Eighth St. in downtown Louisville, includes a 28,000-square-foot. facility. After the $8.5 million expansion is complete, Flavorman and Moonshine University will make up a world-class Beverage Campus, according to a news release from the company. The facility will house a fully equipped educational distillery, state-of-the-art classroom and a production facility with a custom bottling line.
Flavorman has developed more than 70,000 beverage formulations for brands worldwide, while Moonshine University has hosted hands-on classes for students from all 50 states and 44 countries.
Flavorman expects to add 30 new positions at the new facility.
"Whether a company wants to find just the right balance of flavors to entice consumers, or someone wants to learn about the art of distilling, Flavorman is where they turn," Fischer said in a written statement.
"This expansion is an incredible opportunity for our city," David Dafoe, Flavorman Founder & CEO said in a news release. "When I started Flavorman almost 30 years ago, I did it out of a passion for the craft. I’m proud of the role Flavorman and Moonshine University continue to play in establishing Louisville as the epicenter for not just Bourbon, but the beverage industry overall."
Coleman said companies like Flavorman are the reason "Moody's Analytics has said that Kentucky is recovering from the pandemic with gusto."
Construction on the new building is scheduled to finish sometime next fall. Company officials plan to fill 30 positions once the facility is up and running.
