LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is finally getting a usable library.
On Thursday afternoon, Louisville officials and members of the community broke ground on a $2.7 million renovation and expansion project to restore library services to the historic Parkland Library.
#Now Leaders are breaking ground on a 2.7 million renovation and expansion project to restore library services to the historic Parkland library. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/JgJuTEMKXb— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) September 29, 2022
The library is located at the intersection of South 28th Street and Virginia Avenue and opened in 1908 as one of nine Louisville libraries built using grant funding from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, according to a news release.
The branch closed in Dec. 1986 due to budget cuts.
"We're thrilled to be writing the next chapter of the Parkland Library and for this space to join the other libraries throughout our city that have been constructed, opened or updated throughout the 12 years our administration has put a premium on lifelong learning for all our residents," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "Thank you to our library lovers, employees and supporters for their continued dedication to bringing first-in-class library and education services to our community."
The plans are to renovate the original 6,000-square-foot library in addition to building a modern addition to the rear of the building. The library will include books, materials, computers and printing services, public meeting rooms, and a modern makerspace.
"It matters that this is going back to what it was supposed to be a place for knowledge and education for the community. That makes a difference for the people in the neighborhood and for our young folks," said Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott
The total price tag is estimated at $2.7 million, with $1.3 million coming through capital and American Rescue Plan funding, and an additional $1.4 million to be raised from private donations to the Library Foundation.
The design team will include JRA Architects of Louisville, MKSK of Ohio, and LFPL staff.
"A physical library serves as an anchor to its neighborhood, creating a safe space where people can come together, exchange ideas and strengthen the bonds that weave together a true sense of community," said Library Director Lee Burchfield, in a statement. "To be able to reopen one of our city's first libraries and restore vital library services to the Parkland neighborhood -- after more than 30 years -- is tremendous."
The library is scheduled to open in late 2023.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.