LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People off all nationalities, religions and races came together Thursday evening at St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Louisville to rally support and pray for Ukraine.
With chants growing louder each time, people from all works of life in Kentuckiana gathered to speak about the impacts of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
"We want freedom for Ukraine," said one Ukrainian immigrant now living in the Louisville area. "We want freedom for all around the world. We want freedom for the Russian people, because today, they are getting out on the street to demand democracy in their country too."
Many of the people who came together were immigrants with families and friends still living in Ukraine, hiding in bomb shelters.
"My family is staying in the shelter of my uncle’s house," said Nadiia Lypova, an immigrant from Ukraine. "So we have an agreement that once a day at 5 p.m. local time, if they have a chance, they come back up from underground and text that everything is fine."
“I’m from Kyiv," added, Lana Mandzy, a Ukrainian immigrant. "They are bombing the streets where I grew up. I call my friends every morning and I’m afraid to call every morning because I don’t know what I will hear from them."
Some people, not even from Ukraine, came out to support the group because they also know what it is like to have Russia invade their home country. Omari Chubinidze is originally from the country of Georgia.
"We went through this in 2008 when the Russian army crossed the border and came into the Georgian territory," Chubinidze said. "At that time, we fought. We had a five-day war with Russia. Unfortunately, we lost the battle but we did not lose the war. We as a country did not get as much support as Ukrainian people are rightfully getting now, but it looks like the invasion of Georgia was a good lesson to everybody."
But the group outside the church Thursday holding Ukraine and American flags and posters are looking for more than just thoughts and prayers.
“Call your senator," Mandzy said. "Write to your representatives in Senate, in Congress. Tell them you vote. You elected them. Let them know it matters for you."
The group also urged people to donate even a few dollars to organizations helping Ukrainian refugees. One of the places the group suggests to donate to is the National Bank of Ukraine, which has opened a fundraising account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.