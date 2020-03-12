LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Acts of kindness keep multiplying in Oldham County, Kentucky, thanks to two young sisters.
Locust Grove Elementary School students Rylyn and Raegan Richins were honored Thursday for putting up yard signs reading "Be Kind."
The girls and their parents on Thursday received a free two-day trip to Big Splash Adventure in French Lick, Indiana, courtesy of the group Cops Catching Kindness.
WDRB News first introduced you to the Richins girls and their project in August. Their message has since reached people from China to Australia.
A spokesperson for Cops Catching Kindness said group members heard about the girls' project and wanted to thank them for their work. The group has honored inspirational people in Oldham County for three years.
