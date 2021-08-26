LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group demonstrated in front of the federal courthouse on West Broadway in downtown Louisville on Thursday to ask Congress to fund high-speed rail all over the country.
They said it would be good for the economy and give people a quick and cheap option for traveling.
People at the rally said it's also good for the environment and widely available in many other countries.
"It's like high-speed internet," said Bo Johnson with the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers. "Everybody has it, we utilize it, but we can't seem to be able to fund or provide high-speed rail to the people of this country. We're still in dial up ya'll."
The group said high-speed rail services would create many construction and maintenance jobs.
