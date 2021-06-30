CAVE CITY, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Guntown Mountain reopens in July for the first time in over a year, Kentucky's famous roadside attraction will be under new management.
David and Vicki Froggett, Guntown's current owners, are in working to finalize a deal that will hand the business off to a new owner, Nathan Frensley.
Frensley said owning a western-themed attraction has been his dream.
"When I was eight, we came up here," Frensley recalled. "My family brought me up here, and I've been crazy about westerns ever since."
Frensley, and his son Cody, agreed to purchase Guntown Mountain for just over $500,000. However, due to financial reasons, the Frensleys are leasing from the Froggetts for a year before they take over full ownership.
"Hopefully we'll either get it paid off in time or find a bank that'll work with us," Frensley said.
In the meantime, Frensley will manage the business and plans to reopen it next month.
"It's just going to be western themed and like you're going back to the wild west," he said.
A trip to Guntown Mountain today would reveal the same old souvenir shop, a broken down skylift to the top of the mountain and a western themed town at the top of the lift.
Since the 60s, the popular attraction has faced a history of problems. Guntown Mountain has experienced name changes, ownership fallouts, vandalism and shutdowns.
Frensley said he hopes to invest in the property.
"We've got a gun shop going in ... changing up the haunted hotel ... putting in a full western bar, sticking with the can-can dancing shows, the dancing shows," he mentioned.
The new management, and potential owners, also plan to fix the skylift that takes people to the top of the mountain. Frensley estimates the cost to be $175,000. There's a GoFundMe aimed at raising money to fix the lift.
Frensley said he's received an outpouring of support from the Cave City community, as well as the Guntown faithful.
"The overwhelming response we've had on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram, I never thought it would take off like it has," he said.
There will be a soft opening for friends, family and select community members this Saturday, July 3. Frensley says it will feature the classic can-can dances and gun fights along with live music, food, fireworks and carnival games.
Guntown Mountain is expected to fully open on July 15.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.