LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Habitat for Humanity is building its 600th house in Louisville.
A celebration and ground blessing was held at the site on Friday.
It's located in the new Santa Fe Crossing development, which will feature common areas, walking trails and green spaces.
The significance of 600 homes can be measured by how many people they're giving homes to.
"There are nearly 2,400 people, including 1,700 children, who are now living in Habitat homes," Glenn Kosse, with Habitat for Humanity, said. "But do we really know how many cookouts, sleepovers, and kitchen table homework assignments took place in these Habitat homes."
The owners of the 600th home are Juan and Nora DeLeon. Nora DeLeon used to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity many years ago. Her cousin encouraged her to apply for Habitat's homeownership program.
