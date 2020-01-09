LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky drivers got quite a shock when a road sign made a pretty personal demand.
According to a report by LEX 18, the electronic sign along Highway 92 in Whitley County asked drivers to "send nudes."
Whitley County is located in southern Kentucky.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the Pine Knot sign was hacked and was part of a contracted construction project.
The sign was quickly turned off by administrators. The system belonged to McCreary County and was password protected, but someone was able to crack the code.
A LEX 18 viewer sent a photo saying he noticed the sign on his commute home and had to stop to take photos.
