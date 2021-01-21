LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're battling the winter blues, how about a staycation?
Some hotels in Louisville are offering up to 50% off room rates for Kentucky and southern Indiana residents, a deal Louisville Tourism launched with several area hotels in the fall to encourage locals to book a night.
The tourism organization's leader said the deal provided a good "shot in the arm" to boost the city's struggling hospitality industry. Since September, guests have booked 67 room nights through the promotion. It was supposed to end this month but is now extended through March.
"We truly need our locals to support our hotels, our restaurants and attractions," said Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "And we think that the pent-up demand of wanting to get out for a weekend is now more than ever."
Along with the discount comes a $25 Visa gift card, if the reservation is made through the Louisville Tourism website. The hope is guests will use it at a local restaurant or attraction.
"We always say you have to be a tourist in your own home town to appreciate what we have," Williams said. "And now, people have been stuck in their homes for a long time. Some of the hotels have great restaurants, spas and attractions near them. So this is a great time to take advantage to get out of the house safely."
For a list of participating restaurants, click here.
